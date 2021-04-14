Millions raised for Taiwan's train accident victims and survivors

TAIPEI - Donations totalling some NT$968.4 million (S$45.5 million) have poured in for the victims and survivors of Taiwan's deadliest train accident in seven decades, said Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung on Wednesday (April 14).

The amount includes personal donations by President Tsai Ing-wen, Vice-President William Lai and Premier Su Tseng-chang, who announced on April 5 that they would each be donating a month's salary.

The deadly derailment of the 408 Taroko Express train in Hualien on April 2, which left 49 people dead, shocked Taiwan and the amount donated is huge, at least three times that raised following the series of gas explosions in the southern city of Kaohsiung in 2014 which killed 32 people. About NT$300 million was collected then.

At a press conference, Mr Chen, said that the funds raised for the train crash would be used to help the families of the victims as well as survivors.

A third of the total amount collected would go towards financing the everyday needs of the 49 victims' families. Half of the victims were between the ages of 23 to 45, making them likely the main breadwinner of their families. The rest would be used to help defray the cost of, among other things, medical bills not covered by the national health insurance as well as mental health care for victims' families as well as those of survivors.

In addition, funds would be allocated to the victims' families and the injured passengers for legal proceedings should they require assistance.

"Aside from mental health services, all of the financial assistance will be distributed in cash form," said the minister, who added that mental health services would be provided to survivors, their families and the victims' families for up to three years after the accident.

A committee has been formed to supervise the allocation of funds and its head, Ms Lee Li-fen, who is also the deputy health minister, said there would be two seats set aside for representatives of the victims.

But the authorities had yet to decide on how to choose them.

"One social worker has been assigned to each family affected (by the crash), and will be gauging how the families feel before we choose anyone," said Ms Lee.

Both Mr Chen and the deputy minister pledged to maintain transparency on how donations would be used.