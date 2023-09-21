Millions in China still drawn to work as livestream hosts despite landmines and pitfalls

BEIJING - The stream goes live at 8pm exactly: a young woman in hiking outfit is standing in front of a nondescript backdrop.

As viewers stream in, host Susu starts prattling off at a breakneck pace, greeting her viewers by name as she checks her iPad, while talking about the pants she is modelling, switching between various tops and jackets to showcase the possible combinations.

Viewers can click on buttons at the bottom of the screen to buy the apparel she models during the live session, access a catalogue with more clothes, or send Susu gifts such as a virtual beer - a reward of 1 yuan (S$0.19) - or a virtual spaceship equivalent to more than 8,000 yuan.

Over the next four hours, she goes through about 400 products, barely stopping for a drink of water.

From herders in Inner Mongolia in northern China selling beef jerky to poultry farmers in Fujian in the south, and from teenagers sharing their make-up skills in their bedroom to retired academics lecturing about international relations, anyone armed with a mobile phone and an Internet connection can now be a livestreamer.

There are about 1.23 million livestreamers in China. Many of them combine retail with live demonstrations, offering a unique entertainment and retail experience of shopping and tutorials – ranging from how to perfect that nude make-up look to whipping up a mouthwatering stir-fry – combined with a pushy sales assistant attitude thrown in for good measure.

While most e-commerce livestreams are hosted on Alibaba’s Taobao platforms, most e-commerce platforms and other apps like Kuaishou, Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok), and even WeChat have livestreaming functions.

The undisputed leader in the field – until about 10 days ago – was “Lipstick King” Li Jiaqi, a former make-up counter sales assistant who shot to fame hawking cosmetics online but has since expanded to other products, building a reputation of always getting the best deals for his fans.

On Sept 10, during a livestream promoting an eyebrow pencil by a local brand, viewers commented about how the 79 yuan (S$15) product appeared to be getting more expensive.

“How is this expensive? It’s been this price for many years, okay? Don’t talk nonsense,” he shot back, going on about how the home-grown company only uses well-sourced raw materials.

“Sometimes, it’s your own fault, that after so many years your salary hasn’t gone up. Did you work hard enough?” he added.

Those 37 seconds of a nearly six-hour live broadcast were enough to turn much of the Internet against him, who felt like he was turning his back on the very people who helped build his immense wealth.

Despite a statement expressing regret and a tearful apology video, he lost nearly 2 million fans on the Weibo social media platform, but that did not stop him from hosting a 4-hour stream on Tuesday, flogging baby products.

By Thursday, his number of followers had fallen to 28.9 million from a peak of over 30 million.