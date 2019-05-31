Mexico tariffs make China-US deal less likely, analysts say

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Prospects for a United States-China trade deal just became even more remote after President Donald Trump whacked tariffs that could rise to 25 per cent on Mexico until that country stops immigrants from entering the US illegally.

"A US-China trade deal will be even less likely," said Mr Khoon Goh, head of research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group in Singapore. "At the end of the day, what's the point of doing a deal if the US can just impose tariffs arbitrarily?"

Investors are already bracing for a prolonged economic stand-off between the world's two biggest economies. One potential beneficiary of the impasse was likely to be Mexico as companies considered shifting supply chains away from China towards lower-cost markets closer to American consumers. The latest escalation of Trump tariffs threatens that process.

"This is throwing sand" into the US-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, said Mr Cliff Tan, East Asian head of global markets research at MUFG Bank. "When you only have a hammer, every problem looks like a nail."

The latest US tariff threat unsettled markets in Asia on Friday morning (May 31), with analysts seeing more pain ahead of Mr Trump's planned imposition of the duties on June 10.

"It's clearly a further risk-off development, and keeps alive the bond rally, undermines thoughts of an upward equity correction and should keep the dollar grinding stronger," said Mr Rob Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research and chief economist at ING Groep NV in Singapore.

Businesses that had looked to Mexico as a low-cost substitute for tariff-battered Chinese production, especially in the automobile sector, now are facing a fresh challenge to their trade-war plans.

"This is another attack on supply chains," Dr Mary Lovely, a Syracuse University economics professor who focuses on trade with China and supply chains, told Bloomberg Television. "This is really going to hurt American businesses who use Mexico to reduce their costs and stay competitive with Europe and Asia."

More troubling for some, it throws into question how other countries - such as Japan and European economies, in addition to China - will change their calculus around trade negotiations with the US and what this all means for an already-fragile global trade order.

"It is unlikely to matter to him, of course, but it will make the global trading system much more precarious," Ms Deborah Elms, executive director of the Singapore-based Asian Trade Centre, said in an e-mail, referring to Mr Trump. "The largest player will have clearly 'gone rogue'."

"The Mexican immigration issue is simply not allowed" as any sort of legal justification for tariffs, as opposed to when the US imposed duties on steel, aluminium and other products, said Ms Elms.

"There is no provision that lets a member block trade over migrants. The consequences are therefore much bigger than just what happens to companies operating between the US and Mexico or within Nafta."

It might also grant China some domestic political relief and credibility in the international community for how they've handled negotiations with the US.

"This must be a good day for Xi Jinping, who can now explain that he did not miscalculate in his trade negotiation with Trump," said Mr Jorge Guajardo, Mexico's former ambassador to China. "He can say that, unlike Mexico, China did not make any concessions and, yet, both countries got the same result."

The US tariffs come just after the Treasury Department this week used an annual currency manipulation report to apply pressure on the trade front.

While China was spared the rare "manipulator" tag, the US expanded the watchlist, highlighting as one of its three criterion those economies that have trade surpluses with the US that are deemed excessive.

The announcement on tariffs for Mexico revived fears that the bilateral trade balance could be further weaponised by the US, Mr David Mann, global chief economist at Standard Chartered, said in an e-mail. "This news does leave the world wondering whether Trump's use of tariffs could become ever broader," he said.