Metal magnate’s fall from China’s rich list to bankruptcy

A labourer piles up steel pipes at a steel and iron factory in Shenyang, China, on April 23, 2010. PHOTO: REUTERS

Yu Ning, Luo Guoping and Denise Jia

Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - Mr Liu Zhongtian, who founded Zhongwang Group and built it into Asia’s biggest maker of aluminum extrusion products while launching himself onto the Forbes list of China’s richest billionaires, now finds himself under legal restraint with his company in bankruptcy and much of his wealth evaporated. What went wrong?

Zhongwang was set to file a reorganisation plan on June 20, nine months after creditors applied for a bankruptcy restructuring of the manufacturer’s hundreds of subsidiaries and affiliates.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top