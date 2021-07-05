Merkel, Macron discuss EU ties, trade, climate with China's Xi

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a video conference on July 5, 2021.
BERLIN (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday (July 5) told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel he hoped China and Europe would expand cooperation to better respond to global challenges, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In a three-way video call, Mr Xi also expressed hope that European countries can play a more active role in international affairs, achieve strategic independence and offer a fair, transparent and unbiased environment for Chinese companies, CCTV said.

Mrs Merkel's office released a statement saying the leaders exchanged views on European Union-China relations.

"They discussed international trade, climate protection and biodiversity," her office added in a statement.

"The conversation also revolved around cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, global vaccine supply, and international and regional issues."

