Memorials to be installed at South Korea’s Halloween crowd crush site

To mark the one-year anniversary of the tragic South Korea Halloween crowd crush, families of the victims will be installing memorials at Seoul’s Itaewon district.

The memorials, called “The Path of Memory and Safety”, will be installed along the incident site and revealed on Oct 26, reported Yonhap News Agency on Friday, citing groups representing the families.

On Oct 29, 2022, hundreds of revellers found themselves trapped in an entangled pile when crowds moving in opposite directions converged in a narrow downhill alley next to the iconic Hamilton Hotel. This caused some people to fall and trigger a domino effect. Many of those who were caught at the bottom died of asphyxia or cardiac arrest.

The tragedy at Itaewon, a district known for its nightlife and international cuisine, claimed more than 150 lives. Most of the victims were in their 20s and 30s, and at least 26 of the victims were foreigners.

The installation will include a signboard with the name of the memorials, as well as three light emitting diode-equipped bulletin boards. It will feature a description of the crowd crush as well as mourning messages.

The memorials will also include two stone sign plates. Each stone sign plate will be laid on the ground at the start and the end of the accident alley, said the news outlet. This is to remind visitors of the crowd crush and its victims.

There will also be a mourning message which will be inscribed in 14 languages on the boards to commemorate the foreigners who died that night.

The message will read: “All may go well today with all of you who remember that night.”

An official at the bereaved families’ groups said: “Remembering and mourning for the Itaewon tragedy and its victims are necessary to prevent the occurrence of a similar accident and recover the damage inflicted and, in consideration of this, the accident site should be properly organised.”

The group plans to retain the memorials at the incident site until a pending Bill which aims to launch a special investigation into the tragedy, is enacted into law and permanent memorials are erected to replace them, said Yonhap News Agency.

In February, a memorial event was held in Seoul’s central Gwanghwamun district to mark 100 days since the tragedy. However, the event was marred by altercations with politicians and police, who used the occasion to push their own agenda.