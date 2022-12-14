Medical staff in China's hospitals say Covid-19 ripping through their ranks

HONG KONG- A growing number of China’s doctors and nurses are catching Covid-19 and some have been asked to keep working, as people showing mostly moderate symptoms throng hospitals and clinics, according to medical staff and dozens of posts on social media.

China’s health authority did not immediately respond to a request for comment on infections among medical staff.

Health experts say China’s sudden loosening of strict Covid-19 rules is likely to trigger a surge in severe cases in coming months, and hospitals in big cities are already showing signs of strain.

Reuters was unable to immediately get verification from hospitals on waiting times and bed utilisation rates, but photographs circulated on social media showed patients in Beijing and neighbouring Baoding waiting for hours to get treated.

Health officials have been recommending that people with mild Covid-19 symptoms quarantine at home and have also said most of the cases reported in the country are mild or asymptomatic.

“Our hospital is overwhelmed with patients. There are 700, 800 people with fever coming every day,” said a doctor surnamed Li at a tertiary hospital in Sichuan province.

“We are running out of medicine stocks for fever and cold, now waiting for delivery from our suppliers. A few nurses at the fever clinic tested positive, there aren’t any special protective measures for hospital staff and I believe many of us will soon get infected,” Dr Li added.

A nurse at another hospital in Chengdu said: “I was swamped with nearly 200 patients with Covid-19 symptoms last night.”

Professor Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong, said insufficient medical resources to cope with an overload of Covid-19 cases contributed to a surge in deaths in Hong Kong when infections peaked there earlier this year, and he warned that the same was going to happen in China.

“One of the reasons we had such a high mortality rate (in Hong Kong) is because we simply didn’t have enough hospital resources to cope in the surge. And unfortunately, that is what is going to happen in about one to two months time in the mainland,” Prof Cowling said.

He said a surge in severe cases coupled with a surge of mild cases among the elderly who needed monitoring overwhelmed Hong Kong’s hospitals, and recommended separate isolation facilities for the elderly with mild cases to free up hospital beds.

State media Xinhua reported on Tuesday in capital Beijing 50 patients are currently in a serious or critical condition in hospital with Covid-19.

The sudden loosening of restrictions has sparked long queues outside fever clinics since last week in a worrying sign that a wave of infections is building, even though official tallies of new cases have trended lower recently as authorities eased back on testing.