SEOUL - Medical concerns were behind the move by a 67-member World Scout Jamboree contingent from Singapore to withdraw from the Saemangeum campsite in North Jeolla province in South Korea, according to its leader Ang Wee Jin.

“The trigger point for us was really the medical facilities,” Mr Ang told The Straits Times on Friday, noting that some of the scouts suffered fatigue from the “stifling and dry” heat and needed rest.