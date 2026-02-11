Measles patient stayed in Sapporo, possibly had contact with unspecified number of people

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The man stayed at a hotel in Sapporo and visited restaurants in the city.

– A measles patient stayed in Sapporo and may have come into contact with an unspecified number of people, the Hokkaido and Sapporo city governments announced on Feb 10 .

According to the announcement, the patient is a man in his 30s. He developed symptoms on Jan 24, travelled by plane from Haneda Airport to New Chitose Airport on the morning of Jan 26, and stayed at a hotel in Sapporo until Jan 28, visiting restaurants in the city.

He returned to Haneda Airport from New Chitose Airport on Jan 28 in the afternoon.

Measles is highly contagious and spreads through droplets from coughing and sneezing, as well as through the air. Another measles case was confirmed in Sapporo on Jan 29.

Hokkaido and Sapporo governments are urging people to visit a medical institution if they experience symptoms that could be caused by measles, such as a fever or rash. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK