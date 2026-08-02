McDonald’s pulls corn burger in South Korea after customers report finding stones

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Launched on July 9, the burger featured a deep-fried cheese croquette filled with glutinous corn kernels.

McDonald’s Korea ended sales of its new burger featuring locally produced corn after multiple customers reported biting into what they claimed to be small stones.

The global hamburger chain said on Aug 2 that it stopped selling the Chungju corn cheese croquette burger nationwide as of July 30 at 8pm .

Launched on July 9, the burger featuring a deep-fried cheese croquette filled with glutinous corn kernels from Chungju, North Chungcheong province, was originally scheduled to remain on sale through Aug 12.

A McDonald’s Korea official said company policy required sales to be suspended once three or more similar complaints had been received, adding that there were no plans to bring the burger back.

McDonald’s Korea also said it was investigating the source of the reported particles with the growers and suppliers involved.

The burger was launched in July as the sixth menu item in McDonald’s “Taste of Korea” series, the locally inspired menu launched in 2021 to highlight regional Korean ingredients and support the farming communities that produce them.

More than one million corn cheese croquette burgers have been sold since the menu item launched. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK