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McDonald’s Japan to rehire ex-workers for flexible ‘spot’ work hours

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One-off work during spare time, often referred to as “spot work”, has become increasingly common among companies in Japan as a means of coping with labor shortages.

One-off work during spare time, often referred to as “spot work”, has become increasingly common among companies in Japan as a means of coping with labor shortages.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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McDonald’s Japan said on April 22 it has introduced a new system that allows former employees to return to work without the hassle of submitting resumes, in a move aimed at securing staff during busy periods, such as weekends.

The company aims to tap a pool of around 3 million former staff under a new programme called “Come Back! Crew” in Japanese, allowing them to work at times of their choosing, even for a single day.

Such one-off work during spare time, often referred to as “spot work”, has become increasingly common among companies in Japan as a means of coping with labour shortages.

“The system was introduced as workers seek more flexible ways of working,” an official with the Japanese unit of the US fast food chain said.

Former staff are not required to undergo job interviews or submit preferred work schedules, and wages will be paid immediately after completing work, McDonald’s said. KYODO NEWS

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