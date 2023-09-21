Mass stabbing fears set off stampede in Seoul subway

SEOUL - Commuters on Seoul Metro Line No. 2 were thrown into a frenzy on Sept 6, when a man was seen shoving people and plunging through the crowded train.

The incident, captured by security cameras, unfolded at 8.22am local time at Euljiro 4-ga Station during the morning rush hour. This highlight fears among commuters riding the subway, following a spate of seemingly random attacks against strangers that rattled the nation throughout the summer.

Footage obtained by Seoul Jungbu Police Station shows the suspect in a black hoodie and mask forcefully pushing through passengers as he strides across the train aisle.

The man’s actions sent passengers scattering in panic, leading to a stampede inside the train and toward the station exit.

Twenty-one individuals were reportedly injured as a result of the mayhem. Train operations were also halted, causing a delay of approximately six minutes.

Following a review of the security camera footage, the police apprehended the suspect near his Seoul residence on Tuesday. He now faces charges of injury resulting from violence and interference with business operations.

Upon questioning, the suspect reportedly stated he was merely attempting to walk through the crowd, and had no intentions of causing harm. He had a medical history of mental disorder, according to the police. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK