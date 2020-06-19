Masks a must accessory as HK's Disneyland reopens

Visitors to Disneyland in Hong Kong yesterday found themselves adding masks to their Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse costumes to ward off the coronavirus.

Hong Kong's loss-making Disneyland theme park reopened yesterday to a limited number of local visitors and with enhanced health measures after the coronavirus outbreak forced it to close in late January.

In contrast to major outbreaks seen in other big cities around the world, Hong Kong has reported a relatively small number of infections, recording 1,124 cases and four deaths. Its borders remain virtually shut but life is slowly returning to normal.

Dozens of visitors were seen queueing to get into the park, many of them families with children.

The park says its shopping and dining locations will have reduced capacity and that it will implement social distancing measures in queues and throughout its facilities.