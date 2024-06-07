Marriage race: South Koreans get cautious, calculative in search for ‘the one’

“Why is it so hard to find someone to marry?”

This pressing question torments 28-year-old Kim Jeong-sik (not his real name), who invests significant time and money into his search for a suitable partner. For Mr Kim, it is not all about love or destiny but about finding someone with whom he can build a “decent family”, ideally someone from a similar or higher economic and social status.

“While I used to fall for romance and attraction based on instinct in the past, now I think about whether the person is competent, financially stable and suitable to develop a future with. I do not even initiate dates with people I cannot picture the future with even though I am attracted to them. In that sense, I currently have the perfect girlfriend, but that doesn‘t mean that I am attracted to her.”

Although he has a “perfect girlfriend”, Mr Kim said he is still contemplating the most fitting partner for a successful marriage — a struggle shared by many young Korean adults navigating the “marriage market” in search of an eligible spouse.

Ms Kang, a 28-year-old office worker in Seoul, who has also been actively seeking a boyfriend with the intention of marriage, receives brief introductions of a man’s height, residence, company name, and Alma mater to even his MBTI almost daily.

It is an unspoken rule among young Koreans in their 20s and 30s to prepare such descriptions, often accompanied by two to three pictures, to facilitate blind dates arranged by acquaintances, according to her.

Rather than meeting random people from online dating apps or aimless gatherings, they prefer strangers introduced by friends, as “the person is better vetted and there is a lower chance of meeting swindlers or someone weird.“

These profiles are sometimes exchanged “like cards”.

“If an introduction of a person I get is not satisfactory or not what I’m looking for, I toss it to my friends and if they both want to be introduced, their contacts are exchanged,” Ms Kang explained.

Despite finding it emotionally draining to meet new people every week, she feels compelled to continue the process to achieve a successful marriage.

“Everything feels like a business, having to mull over all the conditions. But the fear that if I don’t find a boyfriend to marry now, I will miss out on this marriage market and be left with only a few choices of eligible men makes me keep searching,” Ms Kang said.

“I feel like I am in a race competing with other women my age -- racing to find a good boyfriend before everyone takes them all.”

Both Mr Kim and Ms Kang, who identify as part of the MZ generation — known for being more liberal, self-expressive, and inclined toward personal pleasure — view a “successful marriage” as more than just a union based on affection.

Born in the 1990s, when South Korea reaped the benefits of economic growth and technological advancements, this generation has also faced significant pressures and challenges in a highly competitive and rapidly changing society. Observers note that these social changes have influenced their approach to making crucial life choices in early adulthood, including the pursuit of marriage.