Mapping bedbugs: S Korean blockchain engineer fights infestation with data

SEOUL - When news broke about a bedbug outbreak in his native South Korea, 29-year-old blockchain engineer and self-professed insectophobe Kang Jae-gu got straight to work – on the data.

As authorities scrambled to install high-temperature steam heaters at the airport and approve industrial-strength insecticides for home use, Mr Kang started mapping reported infestations.

South Korea has been largely bedbug-free for years, but it has seen a surge in infestations as travel has rebounded after the pandemic – with more than 100 cases of the bloodsucking pests reported since late November, official statistics show.

And while the public has bugged out – and media coverage has spiralled – thousands of people have turned to Mr Kang’s website, bedbugboard.com, for a sober data-driven look at the outbreak.

“I am extremely sensitive to insects, so I sleep under a mosquito net throughout all four seasons,” Mr Kang told AFP.

His fear of bedbugs drove him to create an interactive map that shows the approximate locations of reported infestations across the country, as well as real-time news stories on the issue.

The site now receives as many as 50,000 visitors a day, up from around 40 when Mr Kang launched it.

He used a soothing olive-green colour scheme to try and create “peace of mind” for readers, but he told AFP that having to look at photographs of the critters and their eggs to run the website still gives him “goosebumps”.

From Paris?

The bedbug invasion of Seoul comes on the heels of a similar outbreak in Paris, which is set to host the Olympic Games in 2024.

A surge of reported sightings of the creatures sent a shudder through France during the summer and fall – prompting several school closures nationwide.

Public concern has also spread to Britain and Algeria.

In South Korea, 44 per cent of reported cases have been in so-called gosiwon – cheap, tiny housing units typically measuring less than 5 sqm.