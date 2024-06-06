Mandatory or voluntary? South Korea’s dilemma over regulating disposables

SEOUL - Amid global efforts to curb disposable plastic consumption, South Korea has been stuck in a dilemma about whether to regulate disposable cups and straws for food services out of fear of financially burdening smaller businesses.

The country has backtracked on previously implemented disposable plastic regulations, with the Environment Ministry lifting its ban on disposable cups, plastic straws and plastic bags at cafes and restaurants, while also giving provisional approval to bring plastic bags back to convenience stores, in November 2023.

The ban was initially announced in November 2019 to start in 2021, following the government’s campaign to reduce disposable cup use in cafes in 2018 and plan to reduce disposable plastic use in 2019. Korea is a heavy consumer of such throwaway items.

According to Greenpeace data from 2023, a single person living in Korea is responsible for consuming up to 13.6kg of disposable items every year.

Also, according to the Environment Ministry in September 2023, cafe chains and fast-food restaurants in Korea collectively used up to 4.34 billion disposable cups (consisting of 1.96 billion paper and 2.38 billion plastic cups) from 2017 to 2021.

Instead, the ministry has been testing the effectiveness of a deposit system for single-use cups, which requires customers to pay an additional 300-won deposit, in Jeju and Sejong. The system is being applied only to businesses that voluntarily participate.

When asked whether such practices would be expanded nationwide, Environment Minister Han Wha-jin responded conservatively, saying that the ministry was still studying relevant data.

“We were told that the rate of disposable cups being returned under the deposit system is around 48 per cent,” she told reporters last month. “The expansion of this system nationwide would entail additional costs. The government is conducting a comprehensive analysis, and based on the results, improvements to the system may be necessary.”

It appears that the ministry has no other viable solutions or plans for reducing disposable plastic waste other than conducting the study on the effectiveness of the deposit system, according to experts and activists in South Korea.

Ms Heo Seung-eun, an activist from nationwide environmental organisation Green Korea United said the government “isn’t fulfilling its responsibilities.”

“While individuals should also act on their own to reduce using disposables, it is also the government’s responsibility to guide its people to the right path,” said Ms Heo. “The Environment Ministry is transferring responsibility from the government to individuals.”

This position contradicts Korea’s anticipated global role, especially as the country is set to host an international committee meeting in Busan in November to establish a legally binding international plastics treaty. The Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution, which includes 193 countries, aims to forge a treaty by the end of 2024 to regulate plastic use worldwide.

Environmental engineering professor Lee Jai-young of the University of Seoul also said that the Environment Ministry seems to be “taking the side of small businesses”.

“If plastic regulations become law, there will be economically vulnerable groups. There are small business owners and these regulations make it difficult for them,” he said.

“Banning paper cups completely in cafes, for example, would mean that business owners might have to hire more people to wash dishes or install additional washing equipment, which would mean more costs,” he continued.

The ministry originally announced in November 2019 that it would ban disposable paper cups, plastic straws, utensils and plastic bags from cafes, restaurants and bakeries starting in 2021.