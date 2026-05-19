Man wears plastic bag over head, steals bread from unmanned bakery in S. Korea

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The man entered the bakery at about 11.20pm on May 16 wearing a plastic bag pulled tightly over his head with eye holes cut into the front.

SEOUL – Surveillance footage captured a late-night theft at an unstaffed bakery in Chuncheon, Gangwon province, where a man wearing a plastic bag over his head emptied shelves of bread and pastries, according to a report by Joongang Tongyang Broadcasting Company (JTBC) on May 18 .

JTBC reported that the man entered the bakery at around 11.20pm on May 16 . He wore a plastic bag pulled tightly over his head with eye holes cut into the front.

Carrying another plastic bag, the man calmly moved through the store, sweeping baked goods off the shelves and placing them inside. At one point, when the covering slipped out of place, he briefly stopped to adjust the eye holes before continuing.

As the stolen bread piled up, the bag became too heavy to carry by hand. The man then retrieved a basket from inside the bakery and continued loading pastries and loaves into it.

The footage also showed him returning this basket to its proper place inside the store before fleeing the scene.

A woman collecting cardboard nearby witnessed the theft and immediately alerted the bakery owner.

According to JTBC, about 50 baked items were stolen, with damages estimated at roughly 50,000 won (S$42) . The suspect appeared selective about what he took, choosing items with longer expiration dates.

The report also said the man appeared familiar with the bakery’s layout from the moment he entered, raising suspicions that he may have visited the shop before. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK