Man suffers injuries after falling off Jeju cliff trying to capture ‘photo of life’

The unidentified man was visiting the Oedolgae Sea Stack, a famously photogenic location along the southern coast of the island. PHOTO: SEOGWIPO COAST GUARD
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
27 min ago

SEOUL - A man in his 50s, fell off a cliff on Jeju Island, while trying to photograph himself at a popular tourist spot, said South Korean police on Nov 27.

His attempt appeared to be grabbing an “insaeng shot” or photo of life.

The unidentified man was visiting the Oedolgae Sea Stack, a famously photogenic location along the southern coast of the island, according to the Seogwipo Coast Guard.

The man tumbled and sustained a head injury, as well as multiple fractures, while attempting to take a picture of himself at a nearby cliff.

During an attempt to shoot a picture of himself at a nearby cliff, he tumbled and sustained a head injury as well as multiple fractures.

The injury was not fatal, and he had reportedly been conscious when emergency workers rushed him to a hospital.

Insaeng shot, meaning “the best snapshot of one’s life”, is a term used in South Korea to describe beautifully taken snap pictures at momentous occasions or special places. The term commonly refers to the photos one posts on social media.

While taking an insaeng shot is a common practice, there are criticisms that the trend has gone over the line.

Previously, a family touring around Udo, a small island off the eastern coast of Jeju Island, injured themselves when a concrete structure they were standing on collapsed.

The family was posing for a group photo near the beach. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

