Man with hammer strikes boy, injures police before barricading himself in Tokyo home

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A witness who saw the incident in a residential area made an emergency call, reporting that a man carrying a hammer was attacking someone.

TOKYO - A man with a hammer struck a high school student on the head and sprayed an unknown substance at multiple police officers who rushed to the scene on the morning of April 29 in Tokyo, police said.

The man, believed to be in his 40s, subsequently barricaded himself in his home following the incident at around 7.20am on a street in Fussa.

According to the local police, the boy and three of the six police officers were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not life-threatening.

A witness who saw the incident in a residential area near JR Fussa Station made an emergency call, reporting that a man carrying a hammer was attacking someone.

The police said the officers were threatened by the man with a knife he had brought from home while they were speaking with his mother at the scene. KYODO NEWS