Man jailed in Seoul after setting fire to mother-in-law during exorcism ritual

SEOUL - A 44-year-old man was sentenced to two years and six months’ jail by a Seoul court on Dec 13 for setting his mother-in-law on fire while performing what he claimed to be an exorcism.

On May 29, the defendant, whose surname is Kim, was taking care of the 68-year-old victim at a hospital in Nowon-gu, north-eastern Seoul. He lit pieces of tissue paper on fire and threw them at her.

The victim sustained second-degree burns on various parts of her body including her scalp, left hand, face and neck.

Kim was charged with violating Article 164, Clause 2 of the Criminal Act, which states that a person who has injured another by setting fire to a building shall be punished by up to a lifetime in jail.

While the law stipulates a minimum sentence of five years in jail, the criteria set by the state-run Sentencing Committee recommends between two years and six months and five years in prison for such a crime.

Kim was also charged with attempted murder of one’s ascendant, which can also be applied in the case of a spouse’s parent or grandparent.

Throwing the tissue was part of an exorcism ritual, said Kim’s unnamed lawyer, adding that his client did not mean to injure the victim. The victim’s hair had tissue that was set on fire as she moved, said the lawyer.

Kim also claimed to have been suffering from mental illness at the time of the crime. He was reportedly taking medication for his depression which had a possible side effect of hallucination.

However, the court dismissed claims that Kim was not of sound mind. The court said that he was fully aware of the potential for damage to the victim, the bed and the hospital.

The court dismissed the attempted murder charges, saying the evidence presented by the prosecution was not sufficient to prove his intent to kill the victim. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK