Man in South Korea stabs friend after believing he abused his dog

SEOUL - A man in his 20s has been arrested for the attempted murder of his acquaintance, believing that the victim had abused his dog, police said on Dec 19.

The attack occurred at around 5pm at a residential area in Gwangsan-gu, Gwangju, according to the Gwangsan Police Station.

The suspect and the victim, both Chinese nationals, had met while working as construction workers and were close enough to visit each other’s homes.

The suspect found his dog bleeding at his home and believed that the victim was responsible for it. He took a knife with him to visit the victim, who is in his 50s, and a subsequent quarrel led to the stabbing.

The suspect fled the scene but was caught at his home by police two hours after the crime. The victim is receiving medical treatment, but is reportedly in critical condition.

It is unclear whether the victim had actually abused the dog.

Police are investigating the suspect and plan to request a warrant for his official arrest. An emergency arrest allows police to keep the suspect in custody for up to 48 hours.

A warrant is required for an official arrest, which allows detainment of up to 10 days by the police before transferring the case to the prosecution. THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK