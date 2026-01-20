Man in South Korea kills mentally ill brother, attacks mother with dementia ‘due to financial hardship’

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

SEOUL – South Korean police said on Jan 20 they had arrested a man in his 50s accused of killing his older brother and attacking his mother, telling investigators the family’s financial difficulties drove him to the crime.

According to the Yongin Dongbu Police Station, the suspect carried out the attack at the family’s home in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, at around 11pm on Jan 19 .

The mother survived, escaped the house and contacted police from a nearby convenience store.

Officers who arrived at the scene found the suspect with serious self-inflicted injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, while the brother was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police said the older brother had been suffering from a mental illness and the mother has dementia. The suspect told investigators he made an “extreme choice” after struggling with financial hardship.

The authorities said they will continue the investigation once the suspect recovers from his injuries. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK