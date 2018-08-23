Man in China slashes his arms, fakes robbery in attempt to avoid buying luxury car for girlfriend

A man in south-western China's Chengdu sliced his own arms with a fruit knife last Thursday (Aug 16) in an attempt to get out of buying a luxury car for his girlfriend.

Chengdu Business Daily reports that the man, whose surname is Tang, took his girlfriend and her two brothers to a car dealership in the city, claiming that he would pay 700,000 yuan (S$139,600) to buy her a luxury car. He also claimed that he had already made a down payment of 10,000 yuan.

Upon reaching the dealership, Mr Tang told the trio to wait while he went to get the cash for the payment.

Instead of withdrawing money, however, he ran to a nearby supermarket and purchased a fruit knife for 15 yuan.

He then hid behind a vehicle outside the supermarket and began slashing his arms with the knife.

Afterwards, Mr Tang called his girlfriend and told her that he had been robbed of 750,000 yuan at knifepoint.

His plan was foiled when his girlfriend called the police while her brothers rushed Mr Tang to hospital.

When questioned by the police, Mr Tang admitted that he had faked the robbery as he had earlier lied to his girlfriend, claiming to be extremely wealthy when he was not.

He was subsequently detained by police for 10 days and fined 500 yuan.