Man in China allegedly decapitates wife, walks down street with her head

A man in China's Guangdong province allegedly murdered his wife before walking down the street with her head in his hand, as captured in macabre closed-circuit television footage.

The man, identified by Guangzhou police only by his surname Zhang, allegedly killed his wife in a rented apartment in Guangzhou's Haizhu District last Wednesday (April 25).

In a statement on Sina Weibo - China's equivalent of Twitter - Guangzhou police said one person died in the incident. The suspect, a 31-year-old man from Hubei, turned himself into the police that same day.

According to initial investigations, Zhang allegedly murdered his 28-year-old wife from Hubei, surnamed Xia, over a family dispute.

A video said to be showing the suspect walking down a street with his wife's head in his hand has made its rounds online.

In a comment on Weibo, Jiangsu police urged the public not to share the video as it is "too horrific".

Chinese news site On.cc said in a report on Wednesday that the man was captured on video walking to a train station with the head in his hand.

Cleaners reportedly found a human head in a nearby rubbish bin. They shouted for help and residents called the police.

Police officers visited the rental apartment later and were seen carrying out the victim's body before cordoning off the crime scene.

Investigations are ongoing.