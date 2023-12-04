Man dies hours after completing world’s highest bungee jump in Macau

The man had stopped breathing after his jump and no injuries were found on his body. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ST FILE
Wallace Woon
Updated
3 min ago
Published
6 min ago

A 56-year-old man died just hours after he had completed the world’s highest bungee jump from the Macau Tower.

The man, a Japanese tourist, had become short of breath and stopped breathing after completing his jump around 4.30pm local time on Dec 3, Hong Kong news outlet HK01 said.

The man was taken to the Conde S. Januário Hospital for emergency treatment but was later pronounced dead.

HK01 reported that the man had no superficial injuries on his body.

Skypark by AJ Hackett which conducts the bungee jump and other activities at Macau Tower states on its website that clients should disclose any medical conditions they might have to its staff before taking part in any of its activities. This includes heart conditions, high blood pressure, diabetes or previous surgeries.

The bungee jump from the Skypark at the top of the 338m-high Macau Tower is the highest in the world with participants plunging 233m.

Solo participants pay 2,888 Macanese Pataca (S$478) to take part in the jump.

More On This Topic
‘I could have lost my life’: Tourist’s bungee cord snaps in midair in Thailand
Bungee jumper suffers hypothermia after getting stuck in mid-air for 1 hour at Macau Tower

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top