Man dies after being trapped in flooded car as torrential rain hits Japan

TOKYO - A man was found dead in a flooded car as torrential rains lashed northern Japan on Sunday, a week after seven people were killed in similar weather in the country’s south-west.

A police spokesman told AFP they had “confirmed the death” of a man who was inside a car found submerged in a rice padi in northern Akita prefecture, without giving further details.

The body was discovered on Sunday morning by rescuers who had launched a search after the man made an emergency call on Saturday evening saying his car was stuck in water, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

The city of Akita observed record rainfall of 243mm over a 48-hour period through 11am local time on Sunday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The city and its surrounding area were flooded after a river that runs through the city breached its banks.

The weather agency warned that even after the rain weakens or stops, overflowing water from smaller rivers will converge into a large river, posing threats to the region over the long haul.

Meanwhile, part of Nishiwaga Town in Iwate Prefecture was hit with 288mm of rain in the 48-hour period, the heaviest since 2017, said the JMA.

Weather officials said heavy rain is expected to continue, forecasting up to 60mm of rain in north-eastern Japan during the 24-hour period through Monday noon.

Since last weekend, a heavy band of precipitation has dumped record-breaking amounts of rain in some parts of the country, causing rivers to overflow and sodden earth to collapse in landslides.

The south-western Kyushu area has seen seven people killed and transport services disrupted, as well as a temporary power blackout.

Japan is currently experiencing its annual rainy season, which often brings heavy downpours, and sometimes results in flooding and landslides, as well as casualties.

But scientists say climate change is intensifying the risk of heavy rains in Japan and elsewhere because a warmer atmosphere holds more water. AFP, XINHUA