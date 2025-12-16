Man bailed for protest over deadly Hong Kong fire at richest horse race

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A blaze engulfed apartment tower blocks at Wang Fuk Court in November, killing at least 160 people.

Hong Kong - A man who ran on to the track during Hong Kong’s richest horse race to call for government resignations over a deadly fire has been released on bail.

The 59-year-old invaded Sha Tin track during the HK$40 million (S$6.6 million) Hong Kong Cup on Dec 14, but was prevented by racecourse staff from getting into the path of the horses thundering past, which could have caused carnage.

He was holding a banner on which the words “the current committee”, “Wang Fuk Court”, and “(chief executive) Lee ... (security chief) Chris Tang step down,” could be seen.

A blaze engulfed apartment tower blocks at Wang Fuk Court in November, killing at least 160 people.

Hong Kong chief executive John Lee announced a judge-led “independent committee” to investigate the tragedy.

Video showed the man being tackled to the ground by staff in the middle of the home straight, including the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s official race starter.

He was held down to prevent him being trampled as the seven horses in the field galloped past safely near the inside rail, including winner Romantic Warrior, watched by tens of thousands of spectators at the city’s most prestigious race meeting.

He was arrested on suspicion of “disordering public places”, Hong Kong police said, adding he had been released on bail pending further investigation.

Citizens should “express opinions peacefully ... within the framework of national security, public safety and order,” a police statement said.

Authorities had warned against crimes that “exploit the tragedy” of the fire, and have reportedly arrested at least three people for sedition in the aftermath.

“You can see the emotions in the Hong Kong community are still very deep,” the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s chief executive officer Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges told reporters.

He said the Jockey Club would now consider deploying security staff every 50m around the perimeter of the 1,900-metre grass track, which has a finishing straight of 430m. AFP