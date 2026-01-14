Man arrested over son’s death in washing machine in Japan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

TOKYO — A 31-year-old man was arrested on Jan 14 after his two-year-old son died from suffocation after falling into a washing machine in April 2025 in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Mr Yuki Yamaguchi allegedly abandoned responsibility for protection after his son Aoi fell into the washing machine, resulting in him being choked to death, in an apartment in the neighbouring city of Kasumigaura.

According to the Ibaraki prefectural police, Mr Yamaguchi – a temporary worker in Tsuchiura which is in the north of Tokyo – said: “I left him there without helping him.”

Police believe Mr Yamaguchi left his son in the washing machine from around 10am to 10.20am on April 27, 2025.

Mr Yamaguchi made an emergency call at around 10.29am, saying his son was not breathing. KYODO NEWS