Man arrested on suspicion of hiding woman’s body in wall in Japan’s Hokkaido

The bar where a woman’s body was hidden in a wall on Jan 10 in Hidaka, Hokkaido.

PHOTO: THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

SAPPORO — A 49-year-old man was arrested Jan 10 in Hidaka, Hokkaido, for allegedly hiding a woman’s body inside a wall of a bar he runs, police said.

According to the Hokkaido prefectural police, the man is believed to have hidden the body of a female acquaintance inside the wall around Dec 31.

Police said that the suspect admitted to the charges, saying, “I definitely hid the body inside the wall.”

The prefectural police said the body was believed to be that of a woman in her 20s who could not be contacted since the evening of Dec 31. A missing person report had been filed with the police. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

