Man arrested after stabbing of 2 people near idol events in south-west Japan

TOKYO – A 30-year-old man was arrested on Dec 15 following stabbings in Fukuoka which left a woman and an event staffer working for Japanese female idol group HKT48 with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Naoya Yamaguchi, a resident of a city adjacent to Fukuoka, has been accused of attempted murder and has admitted responsibility, according to police.

A knife that is believed to have been used in the incident has also been found, they said.

The 44-year-old event worker was stabbed when he cautioned a man, who the police believe was Yamaguchi, in the elevator hall of a VIP parking area of the stadium, Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka.

The other victim is a 27-year-old woman from Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, who was visiting for a live event held by a male idol group at the stadium. KYODO