Straitstimes.com header logo

Man arrested after stabbing of 2 people near idol events in south-west Japan

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Dec 15 following stabbings in Fukuoka.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Dec 15 following stabbings in Fukuoka.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS

Follow topic:

TOKYO – A 30-year-old man was arrested on Dec 15 following

stabbings in Fukuoka

which left a woman and an event staffer working for Japanese female idol group HKT48 with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Naoya Yamaguchi, a resident of a city adjacent to Fukuoka, has been accused of attempted murder and has admitted responsibility, according to police.

A knife that is believed to have been used in the incident has also been found, they said.

The 44-year-old event worker was stabbed when he cautioned a man, who the police believe was Yamaguchi, in the elevator hall of a VIP parking area of the stadium, Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka.

The other victim is a 27-year-old woman from Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, who was visiting for a live event held by a male idol group at the stadium. KYODO

More on this topic
Man wielding knife arrested near US embassy in Tokyo days before Trump visit
Japan Ground Self-Defense Force member arrested over stabbing in Tokyo’s Akasaka
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.