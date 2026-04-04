Man arrested after allegedly starting fire in Tokyo’s Shibuya Scramble Crossing

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The man allegedly started a fire in the middle of the famous intersection in Tokyo hours earlier and then fled the scene, the police said.

A man in his 50s was arrested early on April 4 on suspicion of blocking traffic in the Shibuya Scramble Crossing, according to police.

The man allegedly started a fire in the middle of the famous intersection in Tokyo hours earlier and then fled the scene, the police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested the man, who claimed to be a painter from Nagoya.

The man admitted to the allegations, saying he poured petrol in the intersection before setting it on fire, according to the police.

Police officers from the Shibuya Police Station rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire after a passer-by called emergency services at around 9.05pm.

The passer-by said someone poured liquid from a plastic bottle before using a lighter to start the fire, according to the police.

No injuries were reported, the police said.

The police said the man, who arrived at the police station at around 9.25pm, allegedly put down a large piece of cardboard, which had his claims written on it, poured what is believed to be petrol around it and started the fire. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK