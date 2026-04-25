Man admits to abandoning wife’s body in zoo incinerator in Hokkaido

The Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating the case as a possible instance of abandoning a body.

ASAHIKAWA, Hokkaido - A man in his 30s employed at the Asahiyama Zoo in Asahikawa, Hokkaido, has told police that he abandoned his wife’s body in an incinerator at the zoo, investigative sources said on April 24.

The Hokkaido prefectural police are investigating the case as a possible instance of abandoning a body.

According to the sources, an acquaintance of the wife, who was also in her 30s, reported her missing to the police on April 23.

During voluntary questioning, the husband reportedly admitted to abandoning her body in an incinerator at the zoo. Based on his statement, the police are searching the facility with an incinerator within the municipal zoo’s grounds.

The zoo has been closed from April 8 to 28 for maintenance and preparations for the summer season. While it was scheduled to reopen on April 29 for the Golden Week holiday, the Asahikawa city government is currently considering whether to proceed with the reopening. THE JAPAN NEWS/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK