Male Tokyo taxi driver tests positive for coronavirus

TOKYO (REUTERS) - A male Japanese taxi driver in Tokyo has tested positive for the coronavirus, NHK television reported on Thursday (Feb 13).

The driver had had passengers who appeared to be Chinese, NHK added, quoting the Health Ministry.

The ministry also said on Thursday that another 44 new cases were confirmed aboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which was quarantined on arrival in Yokohama near Tokyo on Feb 3, after a man who disembarked from the liner in Hong Kong was tested positive for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said elderly passengers who have pre-existing conditions or are in windowless rooms would be allowed to leave starting from Friday, rather than the originally targeted date of Feb 19, and complete their quarantine ashore.

With the number of those infected on the cruise ship now up to 218 plus one quarantine officer, concerns have been raised about conditions on the ship, where about 3,500 people remain on board.