Malaysian police say will work with S. Korean counterpart over missing casino funds

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Malaysian police headquarters will work with South Korean police over investigations into an alleged theft by a Malaysian at a casino there.

South Korean investigators have found several billion won in cash at the residence of a female Malaysian executive, a key suspect in the case, who was in charge of handling funds at the casino.

Deputy director Datuk Dev Kumar at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police HQ in Bukit Aman said their South Korean counterparts have yet to reach out to the Malaysian side.

"We will contact our counterpart in Seoul through Interpol. We will try to get more details on this case, including her identity and whereabouts," he said when contacted on Thursday (Jan 14).

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that South Korean police are on the hunt for a female casino executive who disappeared after her employer discovered 14.6 billion won (S$17.7 million) in cash missing from the resort's coffer.

Hong Kong-based Landing International Development, which operates Jeju Shinhwa World, said in a statement on its website that it was unable to reach the employee who was in charge of the casino funds.

South Korean police embarked on a massive manhunt for the woman after securing security camera footage from the casino.

According to police, video recordings at the time of the alleged cash theft had been erased.