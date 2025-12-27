Malaysian PM Anwar welcomes latest Cambodia-Thailand ceasefire

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, held in Kuala Lumpur, was aimed at addressing the Thailand-Cambodia conflict and seeking de-escalation.

– Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, which took effect at noon on Dec 27.

Datuk Seri Anwar said on social media that the decision to halt fighting and to hold forces in place reflected a shared recognition that restraint was required, above all, in the interest of civilians.

“The joint statement sets out practical and positive measures, including verification by the ASEAN Observer Team and direct communication between defence authorities. These provide a basis for stability, and I am hopeful that both sides will carry them out faithfully,” he said.

“As Malaysia hands over the ASEAN chair to the Philippines at midnight on Jan 1, 2026, we will support all efforts to ensure that these undertakings are honoured and that ASEAN’s prestige and credibility as a region of peace are preserved.”

Following the meeting, the ASEAN foreign ministers urged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to cease all forms of hostilities.

The ministers called on both sides to restore mutual trust, return to dialogue and work towards a peaceful and durable resolution to the ongoing border situation between the two countries.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan chaired the meeting in Malaysia’s capacity as ASEAN chair.

He said the meeting encouraged the use of bilateral mechanisms and the good offices of the ASEAN chair; the revival of cooperation in humanitarian demining; and the implementation of military de-escalation along the shared border under the observation of the ASEAN Observer Team.

He added that it also reaffirmed the shared commitment to refrain from the threat or use of force, peaceful settlement of disputes and respect for international boundaries and international law, for the promotion of peace, security, stability and prosperity in the region.

It recalled the ceasefire arrangement of July 28, the decisions of the Extraordinary General Border Committee meeting on Aug 7, and the Kuala Lumpur Joint Declaration signed on Oct 26, urging both Cambodia and Thailand to fully and effectively implement these commitments.

The latest fighting between the South-east Asian neighbours stems from a long-running dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km frontier.

The conflict, which resumed on Dec 8, has killed at least 41 people and displaced almost one million people on both sides of the border. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK