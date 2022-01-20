Malaysia PM blames Selangor amid arguments over accountability for flood crisis

KUALA LUMPUR - Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob on Thursday (Jan 20) blamed the lack of preparedness in Selangor, the worst-hit state in last month's floods, for its slow response and losses, prolonging arguments over accountability for Malaysia's worst flooding in history.

Datuk Seri Ismail singled out Selangor, the most developed state, in a special parliamentary session meant to address issues surrounding the causes and management of the crisis.

"There were weaknesses in the state and district-level disaster management committees, and I was forced to intervene," he said in his opening address.

Selangor is one of three states led by the leading opposition bloc Pakatan Harapan (PH).

Mr Ismail's federal administration and the Selangor state administration led by Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari have blamed each other for the low responses by authorities in rescuing and getting aid to flood victims in the days after the floods, which started on Dec 18 last year.

"The Selangor flood management did not improve after the second and third day, leading to dissatisfaction over slow aid," Mr Ismail said, while comparing the disaster management responses in Selangor to that in Pahang - his home state.

The floods in Selangor claimed 25 lives, and Pahang was the second worst affected state with 21 deaths. Malaysia recorded a total of 54 deaths due to the floods, the deadliest in history, with another two missing.

Unlike Selangor which saw large-scale urban flooding at densely populated areas, Pahang saw mudfloods and timber logs being washed away - raising concerns about the role that logging had in causing the flooding.

However, Mr Ismail said that unlike Selangor, Pahang's disaster management apparatus was more prepared and orderly, and had "managed well" despite some challenges.

The premier also defended his own role in managing the disaster, pointing out that he was on the ground and chaired meetings withdisaster management agencies on the first day of floods, whilemany other "MPs and assemblymen were missing".

Mr Ismail made no mention of some of his own Cabinet ministers who came under heavy criticism for having travelled abroad during the floods and also for allegedly making mere courtesy visits as media events to flood-hit areas.

His remarks by and large did not sit well with many PH lawmakers, who asked Mr Ismail not to make any snide remarks about the role of others.

Mr Ismail's administration and PH currently have a confidence-and-supply deal in effect which was inked in September last year and is expected to last until at least July this year.

Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim swiftly pointed out the absence of several ministers during the floods, singling out Environment and Water Minister Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man who went on an umrah pilgrimage during the floods.

"People were dying, houses were getting swept away, but they chose to perform umrah. This has to be corrected," Datuk Seri Anwar said while debating on the floods issue.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief also said that any PH lawmakers who did not perform their duties well during the floods would be dropped in the next elections, expected to take place this year.

Many flood victims, especially in Selangor, had previously spoken about only getting help from volunteers and non-profit organisations during the first couple of days of flooding.