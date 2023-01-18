Make it easier to raise children, say many Chinese after population falls

HONG KONG - If China wants to reverse a decline in population, more should be done to help families raise their children, according to Ms Wei Chao, a 31-year-old mother of twin girls living in Shanghai, and many more parents interviewed by Reuters held the same view.

“Nowadays many people do not want to have children if they can’t provide a good education for them,” Ms Wei said on Wednesday as she sat in a park with her husband and daughters.

“When we have good income, of course we would be able to invest more in our children.”

The government has already rolled out measures to encourage people to have more babies, including through tax deductions, longer maternity leave and housing subsidies, but so far they have done little to reverse the long-term trend.

China’s statistics bureau released a report a day earlier that showed the population fell for the first time since 1961, the last year of China’s Great Famine. With more than 1.41 billion people, China still has the world’s largest population.

But the drop of roughly 850,000 in 2022 alarmed demographers and analysts who foresaw problems ahead for the economy if the trend continues, though the head of the statistics bureau said “overall labour supply still exceeds demand”.

Sky-high education costs and dimming economic prospects have put many Chinese off having more than one child or even having any at all, despite the government scrapping its one-child policy in 2015.

Many Chinese who were born during the two decades after the policy was imposed in 1980 are particularly put off having children as they are already solely responsible for their parents and grandparents without the help of siblings.

“People born in the 1980s or 1990s are not as keen to have children as our parents’ generation,” said Mr Ding Ding, the 37-year-old father of a three-year-old girl.

“Our parents think if they have more children, they can get more care when they grow old. But the younger generation don’t think the same way any more, they have a different mentality. They think raising one child is already very tiring.”

China’s stringent zero-Covid policies that were in place for three years have caused further damage to the country’s demographic outlook, population experts said.

China is one of the most expensive places to raise a child, beaten only by South Korea, according to the Beijing-based YuWa Population Research.