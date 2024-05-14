Make Buddhism cool again: South Korea’s controversial DJ ‘monk’

SEOUL – With a shaved head and flowing monk robes, a South Korean DJ chants traditional Buddhist scripture mixed with Gen-Z life advice over a thumping EDM beat, as the crowd goes wild.

Meet Youn Sung-ho, a comedian-turned-musician whose viral Buddhism-infused sets are credited with reviving the religion’s popularity among young South Koreans, even as his performances have ruffled feathers regionally, including triggering police reports in Malaysia.

In South Korea’s Zen Buddhist tradition, which holds that the religion’s truth transcends the physical, Youn has been welcomed with open arms by senior clergy, who see him as a means to engage with young people.

A senior monk even bestowed upon Youn the monk name NewJeansNim, under which the 47-year-old, who is not ordained, now performs.

The moniker is a mash-up of “Seunim”, a respectful Korean title for Buddhist monks and other devotional words – with no connection to K-pop girl group NewJeans.

“Pain! Because I don’t get a raise. Pain! Because Monday comes too quickly,” NewJeansNim chants on stage as hundreds of mostly young Korean revellers dance, waving their hands in sync.

“This too shall pass! We will overcome!” he adds, citing classic Buddhist tenants, as the beat drops at an electronic dance music (EDM) event marking a lantern festival for Buddha’s birthday, which falls on May 15.

Footage of his quirky, high-energy performances has gone viral, with striking visuals of a be-robed, shaven-headed Youn dancing, singing and spinning turntables.

“Never did I expect this reaction. It’s overwhelming,” Youn said ahead of his performance in Seoul at the weekend.

He says he comes by his Buddhist DJ identity honestly.

“My mother was a Buddhist, and I also went to temples from a young age so Buddhism comes naturally to me.”

And his motivational lyrics are “just what I said to myself last year when I had no work and was really struggling – good days do come”.