Major Korean Union joins truckers’ protest as strike broadens

SEOUL/UIWANG - A major umbrella union joined a protest by South Korean truckers, broadening a work stoppage that is disrupting global supply chains and hitting local exporters.

The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions will stage demonstrations at 16 places on Tuesday at 2pm local time to support striking truck drivers, according to the union’s website. The union, which has about 1 million members including metal workers in autos, shipbuilding and chip industries, did not disclose how many participants will be at the protests.

Calling for better wage systems since Nov 24, the truckers’ strike is straining supply chains at Korean exporters as they are blocking ports and entrances of plants. The government has issued orders in an attempt to force drivers in key industries to return to work, yet just 25 per cent of container shipments recovered to the normal levels as of 5pm on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.

Starting Monday, the trade ministry will ask shipping companies and cargo owners whether their truck drivers are following the government’s orders, the ministry said in a statement Sunday night. The truckers’ union said it will continue the protests, blaming the government for “violently cracking down on strikes.”

South Korea President Yoon Suk-yeol’s approval rating rose for the second week amid his hard-line stance on the strike, a survey from Realmeter showed. Mr Yoon compared the truckers’ strike to “a threat like North Korea’s nuclear activities”, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a recent meeting between the president and top officials.

Inside five white tents outside the Uiwang container depot near Seoul, about 200 striking truckers huddle around gas heaters, trying to fight the bitter cold and the government narrative that they are well paid “labour aristocracy”.

They are all too aware of the impact their strike has had on South Koreans at a time of record inflation. But these drivers, and tens of thousands of others striking across the country, say their calls for stronger minimum pay protections are all that stand between them and poverty.

“We are not the enemy. We are loyal to our country, because we are contributing to exports,” said Mr Kim Young-chan, a 63-year-old container truck driver transporting exports such as home appliances and cosmetics between Uiwang and Busan port. “Our money is stretched to eat and live for a month. Labour aristocracy? That is nonsense.”

Amid soaring fuel costs, as many as 25,000 truckers are calling on the government for a permanent minimum-pay system known as the “Safe Freight Rate”, which was introduced temporarily in 2020 for a small portion of the more than 400,000 truckers.

President Yoon has said his administration would not give in to what it calls “unjustified demands” by the truckers union as the second major strike in less than six months disrupts supplies of cars, cement and fuel.

Pale and unshaven, the drivers venture out of their tents a couple of times a day to chant slogans and hand out leaflets.

Mr Kim said high diesel prices mean their lives are no better than in June, when they went on an eight-day strike. He earns about 3 million won (S$3,120) per month, far less than last year because diesel prices have nearly doubled.

The country’s consumer prices also jumped 5 per cent in November compared with a year earlier.