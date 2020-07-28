Mainland China reports 68 new coronavirus cases, including 57 in Xinjiang

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 68 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 27, up from 61 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Tuesday (July 28).

Of the new infections, 57 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, six were in the north-eastern province of Liaoning and one in Beijing, while the remaining four were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China reported 34 new asymptomatic patients, down from 44 a day earlier.

As of Monday, mainland China had 83,959 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.