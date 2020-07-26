Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.
The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.PHOTO: AFP
Published
12 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday (July 26).

Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content