Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus in the mainland for July 25, up from 34 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Sunday (July 26).

Of the new infections, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 4,634.