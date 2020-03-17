Mainland China reports 21 new coronavirus cases, 13 more deaths

A volunteer disinfects a residental area in Wuhan on March 16, 2020.
A volunteer disinfects a residental area in Wuhan on March 16, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
39 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China had 21 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Monday (March 16), the National Health Commission said on Tuesday, up from 16 a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in China so far to 80,881.

The death toll from the outbreak in China had reached 3,226 as of the end of Monday, up by 13 from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, there were 12 new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for 11 of the fatalities.

The number of imported cases of the virus in mainland China reached 143 as of Monday, up 20 from a day earlier.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content