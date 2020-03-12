Mainland China reports 15 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down from previous day

People wear face masks outside a shopping mall in Beijing on March 11, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Mainland China had 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday (March 11), the country's National Health Commission said on Thursday, down from 24 cases a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,793.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China reached 3,169 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 11 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for 10 of the new deaths, including seven fatalities in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

 

