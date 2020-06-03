Mainland China reports 1 confirmed, 4 asymptomatic Covid-19 cases

Total number of infections to date in the mainland stands at 83,021.
BEIJING (REUTERS) - China reported one new coronavirus case and four new asymptomatic Covid-19 cases in the mainland on June 2, the country's health commission said.

The National Health Commission said the one confirmed case was imported involving a traveller from overseas.

Mainland China had five confirmed cases, all of which were imported, and 10 asymptomatic cases for June 1.

China does not count asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting symptoms, as confirmed cases.

Total number of infections to date in the mainland stands at 83,021. The death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

 
 
 
 
 

