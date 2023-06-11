Magnitude-6.2 quake hits northern Japan

TOKYO – A strong magnitude-6.2 earthquake struck northern Japan on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake hit Hokkaido island at 6.55pm local time (5.55pm in Singapore). The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no tsunami alert.

The earthquake struck just off the coast of Urakawa town in the Hokkaido region at a depth of 123km, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to national broadcaster NHK.

There were also no abnormalities reported from nuclear facilities in the area, Japan’s nuclear regulator said.

A local official told NHK the quake caused strong shaking that lasted for 20 to 30 seconds.

“It shook sideways first, then it gradually became stronger,” he told the broadcaster.

“It felt like a long time, and it was eerie,” the official said. AFP