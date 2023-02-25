Magnitude 6.1 quake shakes Japan's Hokkaido, no tsunami warning

The offshore quake shook the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM EARTHQUAKE.USGS.GOV
Updated
6 sec ago
Published
15 min ago

TOKYO - A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck off Hokkaido in northern Japan on Saturday night, the US Geological Survey and the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the offshore quake, which shook the coastal cities of Kushiro and Nemuro.

Major Japanese media outlets carried no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The quake hit at 10.27pm (9.27pm Singapore time) at a depth of around 43km, the USGS said.

In two municipalities in Hokkaido, the quake registered as a “lower 5” on Japan’s 7-point intensity scale, which measures ground motion.

That is usually a level where items fall out of shelves and unsecured furniture may move, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

An expert speaking on public broadcaster NHK warned residents to be vigilant against quakes for about a week.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, which sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through South-east Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes, and routinely holds emergency drills to prepare for a major jolt. AFP, REUTERS

More On This Topic
Interactive: Mapping the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
Earthquakes explained: Are they happening more often?

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top