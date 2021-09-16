Magnitude-6.0 quake in China's Sichuan kills two people

BEIJING - An earthquake measured at 6 struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan at 4.33am on Thursday (Sept 16), China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

The quake, which hit Luxian county, Luzhou city of Sichuan province, has killed two people and injured three, the local government said.

The epicentre was monitored at 29.2 degrees north latitude and 105.34 degrees east longitude, China Earthquake Networks Centre said. The quake struck at a depth of 10km.

The Luzhou city has launched an emergency response, sending personnel for disaster investigation and rescue, the official Xinhua news agency reported.