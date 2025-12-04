Straitstimes.com header logo

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China’s Xinjiang region

The earthquake struck at 3.44pm local time, with the epicentre at a depth of 10km.

PHOTO: USGS

BEIJING China on Dec 4 reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Xinjiang, a region in the country’s north-west that shares a border with Kyrgyzstan, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

The earthquake struck near the county of Akqi near the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border at 3.44pm local time, with the epicentre at a depth of 10km, according to the CENC.

No reports of casualties or collapsed buildings have been received by local authorities as at 4.34pm local time, state media reported.

Transportation, power and telecommunication in the county are operating as normal, state media said. REUTERS

