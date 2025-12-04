Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes China’s Xinjiang region

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

– China on Dec 4 reported a magnitude 6.0 earthquake in Xinjiang, a region in the country’s north-west that shares a border with Kyrgyzstan, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

The earthquake struck near the county of Akqi near the Kyrgyzstan-Xinjiang border at 3.44pm local time, with the epicentre at a depth of 10km, according to the CENC.

No reports of casualties or collapsed buildings have been received by local authorities as at 4.34pm local time, state media reported.

Transportation, power and telecommunication in the county are operating as normal, state media said. REUTERS