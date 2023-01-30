Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes southern Xinjiang

CHINA - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Southern Xinjiang in China on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 33km, EMSC said.
This is a developing story.
CHINA - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Southern Xinjiang in China on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 33km, EMSC said.
This is a developing story.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.