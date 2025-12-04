Macron meets Xi in Beijing, in renewed pitch for European strategic autonomy

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

China's President Xi Jinping and France's President Emmanuel Macron at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Dec 4.

- Months after a tense Europe-China summit which delivered no major breakthrough in ties between the two sides, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Beijing to renew Europe’s pitch to be regarded as a strategic actor in its own right.

Chinese President Xi Jinping signalled warm reception to the idea when he met Mr Macron during the latter’s three-day state visit to China that began on Dec 3.

Mr Xi said China-European Union relations should grow “along the correct path of independence and win-win cooperation”, according to the official news agency Xinhua.

Both leaders witnessed the signing of several deals on nuclear energy, agriculture, education and the environment, as business ties remain productive amid deeper disagreements, such as on China’s backing of Russia in the Ukraine war.

At a press conference on Dec 4, Mr Xi said that both leaders agreed to focus their countries’ partnership on four areas, the first of which was to “enhance mutual political trust”.

“Regardless of changes in the external environment, both sides should consistently demonstrate the independence and strategic vision of major powers, and understand and support each other on issues involving their core interests and major concerns,” said Mr Xi.

For his part, Mr Macron said that “the European Union and China should adhere to dialogue and cooperation, and achieve strategic autonomy”, according to the Chinese readout.

European strategic autonomy refers to its ability to act, such as on foreign and security policies, without excessive reliance on external powers.

China welcomes such a stance because, in its view, this means a Europe that is less aligned with the US, a strategic rival of China.

Ahead of his visit, media reports citing Elysee Palace sources said Mr Macron aimed to press his idea that Europe should be respected as a major partner of China, rather than “as a variable in the United States-China relations”.

Associate Professor Reuben Wong of the National University of Singapore, who specialises in French foreign policy, said: “France is the one European Union country which thinks deeply about Europe’s place in the world’s changing geopolitics, and how to engage China strategically.”

He noted that the French leadership appreciates that China is key to a proper resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war.

As for Europe, it is working hard to make sure that it does “not end up marginalised and with a poor deal, with major decisions agreed bilaterally between Washington and Moscow”, he told The Straits Times.

Talks between the US and Russia over the Ukraine war in Moscow earlier this week produced no breakthroughs.

The talks had taken place amid European concerns that a US peace proposal appeared to favour Russia.

Other than on security issues, Europe and China face friction on trade.

This is even as there were hopes that both sides could find common ground from being among the biggest targets of US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

The EU’s trade deficit with China amounted to €305.8 billion (S$462.4 billion) in 2024.

The bloc has objected to Chinese state subsidies of key growth sectors such as electric vehicles, and in 2024 hit China with related tariffs.

An EU-China Summit in Beijing in July meant to mark 50 years of bilateral ties had concluded with no major deliverables, aside from a joint statement on climate action .

Mr Macron is the first among major European leaders to visit China since then, with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expected to visit in early 2026.

Mr Macron is on his fourth state visit to China since 2017.

After their Beijing summit, Mr Macron is scheduled to meet Mr Xi again in Chengdu on Dec 5, the third time the Chinese President has joined his French counterpart for an additional meeting outside the capital.

State media footage showed Mr Macron being welcomed by Mr Xi, accompanied by a 21-gun salute at Tiananmen Square. There was also a guard of honour inspection at the Great Hall of the People.

Despite the pomp and pageantry, it remains to be seen whether there will be meaningful elevation in Europe’s strategic weight in the eyes of the Chinese.

Professor Wang Shuo, who specialises in Europe at the Beijing Foreign Studies University, told Chinese news outlet Guancha that China has been consistent in supporting France in its advocacy for strategic autonomy for Europe.

But he said the essence of Mr Macron’s view of the concept is not complete independence from the US.

“Especially after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, with the tension in relations with Russia, Europe’s dependence on the US has deepened,” he said in an interview published on Dec 3.

Dr Danial Balazs, who specialises in Europe-China relations at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, said that on a practical level, Europe has to meaningfully deliver on strategic autonomy to be treated as a major player in international affairs. This would entail the implementation of a foreign policy that is immune to US pressure and independently pursues European interests, he told ST.

“So far, it seems like the EU has failed to deliver on this front, and it has yet to secure a seat at the table of major powers,” he said.

He gave as an example the one-year pause on China’s rare earth export controls, which was brokered mostly between Washington and Beijing even though those restrictions significantly impacted European industry.